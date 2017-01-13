How soon a new year came!

Our local area has been blessed with wonderful weather. It has taken less fuel for heating than I can remember. However, we have more weather to go through.

My cousin Wade Crawford in Romona, California, called, and we had a long conversation, catching up. His brother, “Budger” Willis, passed away several years ago; they were the sons of Lou and Gail Crawford, just a few years younger than me. We attended grade school in Lilly Ridge. “Budger” got in trouble with the schoolmates sometimes, and his mom asked me to look after him on the playground because I was a few years older. I thought a lot of my cousins. A few years ago, Wade and his wife Mickey came for an extended visit in their large mobile home, camping at Tecumseh park near the convenience store. They have kept in touch with his cousin Rosalie Sorenson near St. Louis. Wade calls me, and I write him letters around Christmas time. He said recently, “I think it’s just you and me left of the Crawfords in Missouri.” He has a son near St. Louis. He spent time in the Navy in years past. His son came to visit me when Wade was here. He is a large man and is on the police force, and I enjoyed getting acquainted with him.

It was good hearing from my cousin Bill Hambelton at Christmas time. He said he wished he had spent more time with our loved ones like Cuma Robbins, who was my stepsister. I certainly treasure my time spent with her as she lived with us in Springfield when she was going to college for her teaching skills. There are many of our loved ones that we can never replace.

Last week a neighbor’s goose attracted my attention for several hours as it was very cautious crossing the highway and was confused with all traffic. She finally joined the drake in Countryside Mobile Home Park.

Last Sunday afternoon, I had my daughter, Karen K. Davis, and my good friend, Karen N. Davis, visiting me. They brought me food to enjoy at lunchtime.

Dr. Bill Davis in Oregon called Christmas greetings to his cousins, Karen and Dave Davis at Udall.

I don’t know if hemlock grows in our pastures here, but it is poison for livestock and should be destroyed if found growing. Our extension office could give advice and description of it.

It was nice getting a letter from Peggy Jo Boone Walker, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee. She keeps in touch with me since her mother, May Reynolds Boone, who had lived in Springfield, lived with us when she taught school in Lilly Ridge. We fixed our lunch together, and it brought back many memories as Peggy Jo and I talked about her.

There have been several cases of flu, including some in our church.

Happy birthday to Karen Lynn Livingston and happy anniversary to her parents, Mearl and Beulah Satterfield, all of the Sparta area.

A thought to remember is this: Church attendance is as vital to a disciple as a transfusion of rich and healthy blood is to a sick man.