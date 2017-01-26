Welcome, welcome to T.O.P.S. is what our leader Boni M. always tells us all. We did our pledges and then Holly B. did roll call. We had a great day as we had 6 T.O.P.S. and 6 K.O.P.S. It was awesome to have 12 members. Our high loser was Fontella W. Our lesson today was by Judy R. It was on making resolutions for weight loss. Five points discussed: 1. Envision Your Future. 2. Take small steps. Don’t over do. Also list your bigger goals. 3. Schedule it when and where. 4. Reset and renew the goal. 5. Take care of yourself. Also review and change your menu. Always do these things every three months to see how you’re doing Judy did a great lesson.

Cindy V. will be in charge of next weeks lesson.

We still have several contests going: Sole Survivor, Loser Lotto, and Tic Tac Toe.

We discussed events planned on the calendar and also ended with the Circle of Friends.

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:30 AM, with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 AM at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave, Ava, MO. Contact Margaret Lucas at (316) 742-9941 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.