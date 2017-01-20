Hello from T.O.P.S.! We all came in and weighed, turned in our menus and Holly B. collected our dues. We welcomed everyone.

The meeting was called to order by our leader, Boni M. She welcomed everyone and we did our pledges. Roll call was taken by Holly B. We had 4 T.O.P.S. and 4 K.O.P.S. in attendance. T.O.P.S. had a loss of 7.2 lbs. Boni M. was high loser this week. K.O.P.S. are in the lead by 3.

Today’s lesson, “Frozen Assets,” was by Margaret L. She found a lump on her breast and suddenly found herself scheduled for a surgical lumpectomy and biopsy. The earliest they could get her in was several weeks away and she found herself in a waiting mode, trying not to obsess about her health, but helplessly evaluating every thing in her life. The what if, feeling. Is this how I would want to spend my time if this were the last week of my life? She had a very clear set of priorities. Read her information on what she regretted and her motivation to change, Saving Time, Saving Money. She decided to choose one main ingredient, such as chicken, and prepare a group of recipes in a single afternoon or evening. It takes a couple of hours. You can find all kind of cookbooks for putting up freezer meals. What a great lesson, Margaret L!

We still have three contests: Sole Survivor, Loser Lotto and Tic Tac Toe.

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:30 AM, with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 AM at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave, Ava, MO. Contact Margaret Lucas at (316) 742-9941 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.