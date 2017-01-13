Hello from officers and members of T.O.P.S. We are ready for the New Year! We welcome new members and long time members. Our weekly high loser was Barbara P. and K.O.P.S. were in Leeway. Our high low winner was Audrey T. It was a great start for 2017.

Our lesson today was given by Boni M. on, A New Years Resolution Reality Check! Chances are you’ve heard of the honeymoon period in relationships. Can anyone tell me what this is? Building Lasting Love. This is one way to think of a New Year’s resolution. In fact, they’re a little like the “honeymoons” of making healthy habits: schedule time. This could involve scheduling your favorite weekly workout class or a daily walking date with a friend. Have realistic expectations: but losing a few pounds a month and going to the gym three days a week could be much more attainable. Have a support system: Don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. Know that there will be ups and downs: When you gain weight don’t get upset. Remember next week you’ll lose weight. Read your menu and change it and make sure you walk. Take responsibility for your happiness. Only you can do it. Follow-up: We will be talking about our goals. We all need help, time and time again. Ask for help.

Our contests are Sole Survivors, Loser Lotto, Tic Tac Toe.

Our meetings are very important to all of us.

To those who want to join us, it would be great! We appreciate Boni M. for another awesome lesson.