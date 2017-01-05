It wasn’t until the rich man went to Hades that he discovered that Lazarus, the beggar, went to heaven. Well, it actually says that he was carried away by the angels to Abraham’s side. (Luke 16:19-31) It’s safe to say he was in a better place than Hades which, in the spiritual realm, would be heaven.

Skip to Daniel 6 and read the account of Daniel being thrown into the lion’s den because he prayed to God rather than the king. The king was the one who put him there but he was also the one who spent a sleepless night worried sick over Daniel. The king cries out for him in the morning and discovers that Daniel is fine–an angel came and shut the lion’s mouth.

Turn back to Daniel 3 and there is the story of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego who refused to worship the gods of Nebuchadnezzar or his golden statue. Old Nebby was kind enough to give them another chance before he threw them into the fiery furnace to be burned alive. The three refused again and the furnace was heated seven times hotter than usual. Then, they were cast into the furnace. To everyone’s surprise they were walking around in the furnace like it was a spring day with someone who looked like a son of the gods. Nebuchadnezzar became a believer and even acknowledged that God sent His angel to rescue Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego.

Stephen, a great man of God, was stoned to death. The account is in Acts 6 and 7. The last verse in Acts 6 refers to Stephen having the face of an angel. Just before he’s stoned to death he sees heaven open up and Jesus standing at the right hand of God.

The above accounts teach us that there really is a God. And He really is present with all of us. We have nothing to fear because He is with us. As Pastor Josh points out to us often “There is a heaven to gain and a hell to shun.” Also, he says “We need to walk just as close to God and get to heaven because none of us wants to wind up in hell.” The first account of the sermon gives the case of the rich man in Hades. The others tell of the faith and obedience of the men of God. They are simple and concise stories. But, and there’s that but, they are power-packed with the glory of God.

Our pastor’s sermons are on our website sweden church.com . Pastor Josh Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Better yet, come and hear Brother Josh live. We also have a Thursday evening Bible study at 7 p.m. except for the second Thursday which is our business meeting. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile. Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

Happy New Year to Everyone! May God bless you with a year full of blessings.