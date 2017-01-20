Sweden News

“Things I Learned While Bass Fishing.” Yes, Pastor Josh loves fishing. But, who doesn’t from around here. The sermon title is appropriate and it reminds me of a plaque I gave to my father years ago. (Yes, my father loved all things fishing, too. I’m beginning to think there are a lot of christian fishermen, a little play on words, in this world.) The plaque said, “God grant that I may fish until my dying day. And when I come to my last cast, I’ll then most humbly pray. When in the Lord’s safe landing net I’m peacefully asleep. That in His mercy I’ll be judged as good enough to keep.”

Lesson Number One: Pastor Josh and his fishing partner, while competing in a tournament, boated into a large of school of fish. They were catching them with every cast. Pulling them into the boat and feeling certain of a win until…wrong fish, these were white bass. Moral to the lesson: got to catch the right fish to win.

How many people are there who are throwing their eternal life in the trash heap because they don’t believe in the right thing? Think of the atheists, new age folks, evolutionists, eastern religions, procrastinators, and so on. They’re angling for the wrong catch. Nicodemus was such a man. He was Pharisee and a ruler of the Jews. But, he began to wonder. So he made a secret night visit to see Jesus. (It’s in John 3.)

Jesus summed it up in verse 15 that whoever believed on the Son of God (Jesus) would not perish, but have eternal life. Nicodemus believed him. The evidence of that is in John 19:38-42.

Lesson Number Two: Pastor Josh and his partner went fishing on Bull Shoals Lake. The large-mouth bass has to be at least 15” long to keep. That tail has to touch the mark or it is thrown back. It’s like the rich man in Matthew 25:14-30. He goes on a long trip but, before he does, he calls his servants in and gives each of them a portion of his goods as their responsibility while he is gone. When he returns, the first two understood their Master and gave him the increase. The third servant did not trust his Master and did nothing. He returned the goods entrusted to him. The Master praised the first two and the one who did nothing to profit his Master was sent away. It’s like the fishing story, two of them measured up and one did not–he was thrown back.

It should be our intention to hear our Lord say to us, “Well done, good and faithful servant…” (Matthew 25:21) God wants our faith. The sermon text is I Peter 1:1-5. Verse 5 says it all, “Who are kept by the power of God through faith unto salvation…” Oh, Lord, it’s my prayer that you’ll judge us all good enough to keep. Like Pastor Josh says, “…without the loss of even one.”