Sweden Church

Excuse is something we use when we don’t have a reason. As a teacher/coach/preacher, Pastor Josh has heard as many excuses as anyone. He reiterated that fact with examples. He cited a teacher-friend who once said, “You might as well tell me that you’re out of peanut butter and that’s why you don’t have your homework.” That’s just how silly an excuse is.

The text of the sermon is taken from Romans 6:1-2. The clincher is “Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound?” Once saved, the christian should be dead to sin. It says so in verse 2. But, yet, God’s people have battled this problem from the very beginning.

Beginning, first, with Adam and Eve and the famous fruit from the tree of knowledge of good and evil (Genesis 2:17) which Adam did eat. Here come the first excuse. God asks Adam, “Has thou eaten from the tree?” Adam says it was the woman that God gave him that made him do it. (Genesis 3:12). He may just as well said that it was because he was out of peanut butter. It would have made as much sense. Adam sinned. He made an excuse.

Moses has gone to the mountain to fetch the commandments from God. He’s been gone so long that the people believe he’s dead. That leaves Aaron to take care of things. The people prevail on him to make gods for them and he does. When Moses came down from the mountain, he asks Aaron why he did it. Aaron’s excuse is that he told the people to bring the gold to cast into the fire and the golden calf just jumped out. (Genesis 32:24). He may just as well have blamed it on being out of peanut butter.

Saul, King of Israel, was told by God to destroy Amalek and all that they had. Saul didn’t do it. He held back the best of the livestock and the king of the Amaleks. When Samuel showed up and put him on the spot about what he’d done, out comes the excuse. Saul held back the livestock as a sacrifice to the Lord. (I Samuel 15:15) He should have just said he was out of peanut butter. It makes just as much sense.

Do these excuses carry any weight with God? Adam and Eve were kicked out of Eden and faced a difficult existence for their actions. God judges sin. The people wanted a god (the golden calf). Moses called the believers of God to come and stand by him. The rest were slain. God judges sin. Israel was taken from Saul and God repented that he had made Saul king. God judges sin.

Romans 1:20 and 2:1 sum up what God thinks about excuses. It was a good sermon and one worth hearing again and again. Whenever I think about peanut butter, I’ll remember this sermon.