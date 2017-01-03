Student Nurses Provide Gifts for Bridges Program

Members of the Student Nurses Association (SNA) at Missouri State University-West Plains recently provided gifts for the Bridges Program, a local service that ensures school-age children in West Plains and surrounding rural areas receive items they need to be successful in an academic setting. From their donations, SNA members were able to create 20 gifts for students between the ages of 13 and 18. Members said they feel it is necessary to not only help the community with health-related issues, but other aspects, as well. They also thanked everyone who helped make the gifts possible. With the gifts above are, from left, Amanda Stretch, Summersville; Debbie Walker, Dora; Merinda Crigler, Alton; Nina Howell, West Plains; Becky Brockelbank, Lanton; Cheryl Branum, Houston; Tiffany Thomas, Birch Tree; Kayla Trail, Dora; Andrea Lewis, Caulfield; Makayla Snider, Willow Springs; and Bernetta Williams, Norwood. Other members who contributed to the effort included Hannah Brewer, Myrtle; Elizabeth Harris, Houston; Brandy Johnson, Squires; Brandy McHenry, Willow Springs; Austin Redburn, Pomona; and Laura Jenkins, Trapper Patillo and Cathy Tuck, all of West Plains; and others who wished to remain anonymous. (Photo provided)