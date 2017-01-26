St. Francis Church

Sunday, January 22 was the Third Sunday after Epiphany. Our regular routine was interrupted by the fact that both Bishop Glen Hartley and Lay Leader Joe Crisswell were out sick with the bad colds that seem to be going around so our acolyte John Simmons stepped in and led us in the Morning Prayer service without communion since in the Episcopal Church communion can only be served by an ordained priest. Brian Connell read the Old Testament Scripture lesson and I read the New Testament lesson. John did a good job on such short notice and we really appreciate his dedication. We will have Evening Prayer 6:30 on Wednesday followed by Bible Quiz and hope to be back on our regular schedule next Sunday.

Birthdays this week are Anna Meador on Wednesday the twenty-fifth and Chandler Connell on Thursday the twenty-sixth. The Connells had an email from Chandler, who is a cadet at the Naval Academy in Maryland, that he had attended the inauguration ceremony in Washington on Friday the twentieth so that was interesting to hear about.

Culturally this has been an active time. Saturday, January 14 was the Springfield Symphony concert so I drove up and met my symphony partner, Evan, for our usual pre-concert dinner at Gilardi’s then heard a very interesting concert featuring a horn concerto by Franz Straus that I had never heard before, played by the Symphony’s own, Lisa Casey, who did a beautiful job. On Saturday the twenty-first, I went to the Springfield Contemporary Theater for a performance of “Blackbird,” a very intense play by the British playwright, David Harrower, that won the Olivier Award (British version of the Tony) for Best Play in 2006 and they did their usual excellent job.

