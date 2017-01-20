St. Francis Church

Sunday, January 15 was the Second Sunday after Epiphany. This date is important to us as a congregation because it was the thirty-ninth anniversary of the founding of St. Francis in 1978 and thus our church birthday. In 2008 for our thirtieth birthday Fr. Glen wrote a hymn, “For Many Years We’ve Been at Prayer” set to music by our organist Kip Smith. It has been our custom to sing this hymn every year at this time and so we sang it before the regular service began. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Romans 12:6, “Having then gifts differing according to the grace that is given us…” This letter was written by St. Paul around 58 A.D. at the close of his third missionary journey and is the only letter written to a church not founded by him. In it he discusses what is expected of Christians and what our obligations are: we live not according to the world, but according to gifts given us from God. Prophecy in the Old Testament was to reveal the will of God, but in the New Testament it changes to reveal what has taken place in the coming of Jesus. He then discusses various gifts, including service, teaching, leadership and compassion or helping others. He also discusses how believers should relate to other believers, by showing love and honor without ulterior motives.

During prayers Bishop Hartley said a birthday prayer for Kip Smith’s mother, Peg, who is turning ninety; best wishes to her from all of us at St. Francis. He also reported on the memorial services he participated in last week, on Monday for Nettie Atchison and on Saturday for Jordan Willard at St. Joseph’s Anglican Church in Branson. Also attending Jordan’s memorial were Laurie Hartley, Joe Crisswell, Anna Meador, and Tom and Debbie Berthold. I was unable to go because of a prior commitment.

