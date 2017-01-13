St. Francis Church

Sunday, January 8 was the First Sunday after Epiphany, which was January 6. We begin a new church season with Epiphany, which is Greek for a showing forth or manifestation, and is the manifestation of Jesus to the Gentile world in the person of the Three Wise Men who arrived on this day to worship him. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Romans 12:1, “I beseech you therefore brethren by the mercies of God that ye present your bodies as a living sacrifice…” As we enter Epiphany we should understand that in our lives we should also show service to God as a sort of continual Epiphany. In this Epistle passage St. Paul discusses what we owe to God and our obligations to Him; the New Year is a time to think about service and worship to God. Paul stresses that we must devote ourselves to God and not to ourselves and he warns against egotism by saying “I say…to every man that is among you not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think.” Everything we do causes God either joy or pain and we must keep this fact in mind every day.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Andy Hartley whose birthday is January 9. In announcements the Bishop noted that a memorial service for Jordan Willard will be next Saturday, January 14 at St. Joseph’s Anglican Church in Branson and there will be a memorial service Monday, January 9 at St. Francis for Nettie Atchison, an Ava native who died last week in Mansfield. Nettie graduated from Ava High in 1961, a year later than I and I had very much enjoyed getting reacquainted with her when she joined our church family several years ago. She had a great sense of humor and was just a delightful person to know.

After the service we enjoyed a potluck dinner with homemade soups, chili and bread, perfect for this cold weather. Afterwards we held our first vestry meeting of the year to discuss the usual church business and finances.

