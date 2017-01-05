St. Francis Church

Sunday, January 1 was the First Sunday after Christmas Day. Bishop Hartley noted that it is a day of triple importance since January 1 is also The Circumcision of Christ in the Christian calendar and New Year’s Day in the secular calendar. He also noted that in the Anglican/Episcopal Church tradition Christmas is not over as the Christian celebration is the Twelve Days of Christmas (as in the song) between Christmas and Epiphany. The theme for today’s sermon reflected the themes in the scripture readings for the day, inheritance and obedience. In the Epistle, Galatians 4:1 the theme is inheritance: “Now I say, that the heir, as long as he is a child, differeth nothing from a servant…but is under tutors until the time appointed by the father.” In the same way we are spiritual children until we become heirs of God through Christ. The Gospel, St. Matthew 1:18, is the Christmas story from the point of view of Joseph, who was angry with Mary being with child until the angel told him the child was conceived by the Holy Ghost and Joseph was to be the earthly father; Joseph obeys and becomes for us an example of obedience to God’s will. Through faith in Christ we become God’s heirs.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said a birthday prayer for Natalie Berthold and in announcements noted that next Sunday we will have our first vestry meeting of the new year and also that there will be a memorial service for Jordan Willard, January 14 at St. Joseph’s Anglican Church in Branson.

Our outdoor Nativity is still up until Epiphany. Nativity Scenes, also known as Manger Scenes or by the French term Creche or the Spanish El Pesebre, are widespread traditions in Christian countries. According to Wikipedia, the first Nativity was created by St. Francis of Assisi (the namesake of our congregation) in Greccio, Italy in 1223. This was a live Nativity with live people and animals representing the fugures. The idea soon spread throughout Christendom and artists began to craft figures to represent the Holy Family and animals. One of the most famous is the Neopolitan Baroque Nativity which the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City puts up every year in front of a 20-foot spruce tree in the main hall of the museum; there are many others.

