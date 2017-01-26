The band opened the Sunday morning service with instrumentals then Brother Claude Robertson brought a short devotion. Brother Roberts led us in prayer. Then we had a couple of hymns. Brother Claude Robertson brought a beautiful special.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture and led us in a praise song.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Acts 1-2, “Make Church Great Again.”

Our scripture challenge this week is Exodus 32-38.

On Wednesday, my two sisters, Violet Flair and Helen Cook, and I made a day trip to Branson where we shopped, ate lunch and just had a really sister day, visiting and catching up on each others daily lives. We went to the Landing then ate at the Clocker Café and later visited Dick’s 5 & Dime. From there we went to the Tanger Outlet Mall where we ate candy and shopped some more. We did a lot of giggling and lifting each other’s spirits.

On Thursday, I spent the day with Donna Bannister in Springfield at the hospital with her dad.

On Friday, Delmar made the trip back to Springfield to pick up a part for a furnace for the kids. We also, ate at Captain D’s while there then we came back to Nixa and visited with Becky Carter.

On Saturday, I went to the baby shower of our third great great granddaughter.

On Saturday evening, Delmar and I went to visit Jack and Barbara Breshears.

I am busy making crafts for the Fall Craft Sale.

Visitors in our home this week were Beth Stafford and Donna Bannister.

Until next week, God bless you all.