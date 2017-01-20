Sunday morning service was opened with a short devotion by Claude Robertson then prayer and hymns. Trae and Kendra Shelton gave short scripture readings and a praise song.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Acts 1:1-4, 8, “Make Church Great Again.”

Our weekly scripture challenge for this week is Exodus 25-31.

We have sure been having a variety of weather lately, cold, warm, rain, ice, wind, typical Missouri weather.

Several have been sick with the flu and other ailments and we pray for a quick recovery for them all.

Our prayers go out to the families who have lost loved ones.

On Saturday, Earnie and Helen Cook, Vern and Kathleen Deatherage, Violet Flair, Delmar and Margaret Rosseau met at Golden Corral, in Springfield, for lunch. It was a year ago that our mother went to be with the Lord, and the Golden Corral was her favorite place to eat, so we celebrated for her.

I have been working on quilts and doing some crocheting and getting ready for a craft show later this year.

On Monday, Shawn, Summer, Caidence and Conner Johnson stopped by to visit. They had been south of town buying a couple of live rabbits for the kids. They got a white one and a black one. They plan to raise some rabbits for food.

I remember when I was a child, my dad and uncles would go rabbit hunting then we would all enjoy barbecue rabbit. It sure was good and I still love rabbit.

Until next week, I am so glad that I am a part of the family of God.