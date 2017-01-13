Sunday morning service was opened with hymns and prayer. Margaret Rosseau sang a special. Trae Shelton read scripture from Isaiah 29:13-14. Kendra Shelton sang a beautiful song. Brother Roberts brought the message from Acts 1 and 2, ” Make Church Great Again.” Our scripture challenge this week is Exodus 18-24. Don’t forget to memorize Mark 12:30-31. We made it through the cold week and now get to enjoy a little break with warmer temperatures, but look out later this week! It sounds like Winter is rearing his icy head with a furry.

Don’t forget to check on the elderly in your neighborhood during that time.

We had a pleasant surprise on Saturday when Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter came to visit and had supper with us.

Others who visited us this week were Donna Bannister, Bevy Moore, Skyler and Avery Spencer and Deana Kay Peak.

On Monday I rode to Lebanon with Donna Bannister, to get her recall on the pickup fixed.

I visited with Dorothy Burton and several others one day at the nursing home.

We are saddened at the loss of so many friends, Wilma Woolman, Nettie Atchison, Violet Lakey and so many others.

Until next week, remember we are not promised another day so we need to be sure our hearts are right with God.