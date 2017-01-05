Sunday morning service was opened with hymns, prayer and prayer requests. Trae Shelton read from Romans 5:1-5 then Kendra Shelton led us in a praise song then read from 11 Corinthians 5:13-18.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Proverbs 17:24, “Thoughts From the Pastor.”

Our scripture challenge for this week is Exodus 11-17.

Attendance was down due to several families sick with the flu.

We are saddened at the passing of Wilma Woolman.

On Saturday, Delmar and I joined several family members at Fair Grove, to celebrate our great grandson, Conner Johnson’s, fifth birthday.

Brentyn and Synthia left for their home in Texas on Monday. We sure enjoyed visiting with them.

Happy New Year to all.

Until next week, try to stay warm and healthy.