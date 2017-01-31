Sheriff Releases Statement Concerning Shooting on January 26th

Received Tuesday afternoon, Jan 31st:

On Thursday, January 26th, 2017, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for what was believed to be a domestic disturbance with possible gunfire.

When deputies arrived on scene one male subject was found with a gunshot wound to the arm. He is expected to recover. Another male subject, John Aborn, 57 of Ava, was found to be deceased from a gunshot wound.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is currently still investigating this case. Further information will be released as it becomes available.