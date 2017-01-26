Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Psalm 8 with Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler.

Happy birthday was sung to Jerry Pitts.

The offertory prayer was prayed by Danny Johnson as he and Jeff Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings.

LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship.

Pastor Neal ministered from Revelations 14.

We were dismissed in prayer by Stan Humbyrd.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Zechariah 14. We were dismissed in prayer by Kim Humbyrd. Please join us on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. for prayer meeting and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for Bible Study. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.