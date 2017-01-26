Rock Chapel Freewill Baptist Church

So many on the prayer list: Joy and Vic Mills, Darrel Price, Jeremy Putt, Kaye Garrison, Virginia Housley, Paul Harker, Sue Hefner, Lindy Moore, Wayne Fry, Carol Pinkerton, God’s Storehouse, Marylin Marah’s cousin, Fred Archer, Beth Matheny, Gina Williams, Shirley Cottengim, Tammi Cudworth, Skip Thompson, Steve Willhite, Andy Brown, Doug Jones, Jenny Harker, and many unspoken.

Upcoming events: Feb. 11-Pleasant Home Quarterly Meeting 9-noon; Feb. 12- Valentine Soup and Game Night, Sunday 5 p.m.; March 9- Ladies crafts-Sandy Housley host-making Easter wreaths; March-skating/pizza party; Vacation Bible School-July 9-13.

Last week the Junior Class went to the movies.

Special music today: Virginia Serghides’ class, Glenda Moore and Zoie, Alice Sullivan.

Birthdays: Elizabeth Hinote, Tony Serghides, Jamison Guilliams, and Mike Housley. Helen appreciates the ladies that are helping with Children’s Church. Shelby Moore read a thank you card from Virginia Housley (she has been very sick, and we are not used to her being sick-she is having more tests and appreciates all the prayers). Lois Putt asked everyone to pray for our country and to read 1st Samuel 8. Bro. Rick welcomed all the visitors and regulars, “We are a family, and you are among friends-Christian friends” He preached from 1st Timothy 2, 1st Peter, and 1st Corinthians. He started out telling us a story about probably the ugliest dog in the world. He wanted us to know all people are not the same, and it is ok to be different. He gave examples of Christians and non-Christians: some quiet, reserved, some talk a lot, some serious, jovial, some city dudes, some country, some afraid of coyotes, etc. It takes all kinds to love the Lord. Personalities are all different. The Bible says there is value in everyone. He had some suggestions: if people are ‘snarly’-leave them alone; and if they are ‘workaholics’-put them to work. Always try to listen to people, and let people be themselves. No matter how different we are, we all need Jesus.

Questions: Call Bro. Rick at 683-5657 or 417-250-0918. Visitors are always welcome. Bring your children- we have a wonderful Children’s Church starting with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Rock Chapel is approx. 9 miles north of Norwood School on highway E.