Rock Chapel Church

Happy New Year’s 2017.

Recent Birthdays-Bro. Rick Batten, Sharon Renfrow, Anthony Crisp, Meadow Lake, and Ethan Ellis.

Anniversaries-Trent and Chelsie Jones.

Recent Prayer Requests-Doug Jones, Jenny Harker, John House, Homer Shipley, Gary Emery, Joy and Vic Mills, Darrel Price, Alberta McGownd, Jeremy Putt, Sherry Dugger, Lindy Moore, Leona Watson, Danny Bushong, Heather Moore (new job), and God’s Storehouse in Hartville. God’s Storehouse is having financial problems. They provide such a wonderful ministry to so many people who need food and clothes. They are local and probably help over 200 people each month. If you feel like you can send a donation, here is the address: God’s Storehouse, 629 W. Rolla Street, Hartville, Mo. 65667. Contact persons are-Joy, Vic, or Jesse Mills. Phone number: Jesse 417-622-2773.

We are doing Secret Sisters again. Anyone interested may contact Helen Batten.

Upcoming Events- Business meeting- January 11, Activity Meeting- January 8, Quarterly Meeting- at Pleasant Home in February. Helen appreciates all who help out in the nursery and Children’s Church. Glad to have Tony and Virginia Serghides grandchildren in church this week. Christmas day services were very nice with Alice Sullivan singing. Joe Conroy did a reading. Bro. Rick’s sermon was why we were in church on Christmas Day- Jesus was the reason we could have the food, gifts, friends, family, and why we celebrate Christmas.

New Year’s Day: Sherry Thompson did the special music. Bro. Rick announced that we have a brand new year. He could not believe it was 2017. He asked everyone to think about what they didn’t like about 2016 and how they could change things in 2017. Did you have unrealistic expectations? He reminded us that people get spoiled. Can we be happy with clothes from Goodwill or do we always have to have new clothes? He told us that poor people in poverty can be so thankful for just a little positive in their lives, for example a good meal. We don’t know the blessings we have. Bro. Rick said, “I am so blessed. I have my family and grandchildren; I have food in the refrigerator; I have fun in life; I don’t need another thing in my life to be happy; and if I get more it will just be the cherry on top.” Bro. Rick reminded all of us that 2017 doesn’t have to be like 2016, 2015, 2014, etc. We can change things by living a Godly life and serving the Lord. Just enjoy life today and don’t worry about tomorrow or 20 years from now.

Questions: Rick Batten 417-683-5657 or 250-0918. Visitors are always welcome. We have a wonderful church family and great Children’s Church.