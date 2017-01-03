Rev. John W. Haskins

John W. Haskins, 94 years, 5 months, 5 days old, passed to his Heavenly home on Dec. 15, 2016 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center with his son, Larry, by his side.

John was born July 10, 1922, in Ozark County, Mo., to Etcyl and Ollie Delp Haskins.

John was a General Baptist Minister for 64 years. He served as Pastor at Ava General Baptist Church. He also pastored churches in Michigan, Indiana, Arizona, and Missouri. In addition, he managed the General Baptist Youth Camp in Indiana.

John and Naomi Gaulding were united in marriage Nov. 16, 1940, at Thornfield, Mo. They were blessed with four children. John and Naomi got to celebrate 72 years of marriage.

John enjoyed working on the farm and loved seeing how his cattle did at the sale barn. He always looked forward to going every Thursday to the sale barn. John never missed an opportunity to witness to others about his Lord and Savior. He never met a stranger either. While living at Heart of the Ozarks, his joy and passion for the Lord was evident. John was compassionate and a devoted man to his Lord and to his family.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Naomi in 2012; four brothers, Trellis, Troy, Leonard, and Basil, Sr.; and two sisters, Bernie Sallee and Bonnie Evans.

John is survived by his children, John Mitchell Haskins, Mounds, Ill., Herbert Michael Haskins and wife, Sandy, Lawson, Mo., Larry Etcyl Haskins, Thornfield, Mo., and Brenda Haskins, Kansas City, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services for John will be Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at10 a.m. in Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Mo., with burial following in the Thornfield Cemetery, Thornfield, Mo. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 19 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be his Pastor David Dye. Memorials may be made to Thornfield Cemetery, Gideon’s International or donor’s choice of charity.

Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneral home.com.