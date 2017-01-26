Hello everyone. I stepped out on my porch yesterday and could not believe that I not only saw bright sun rays, but also felt their warmth envelope my body; that is until some clouds over shadowed and took away the ecstasy I felt. However, the sun fought a good fight and showed itself again and again. That made me happy.

The Red Bank Church service opened with a hymn, led by Gary Lirley. He also welcomed everyone. Giving a birthday offering in honor of her sister, Judy Smith, was Jeane Huff. Brother Randy reminded everyone that the fifth Sunday singing would be held at the Goodhope Nazarene Church on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 29. He encouraged everyone to attend. Brother Randy asked for prayer request. Prayer was offered on behalf of each request. The congregation was led in singing hymns together, led by Gary Lirley. Special music was provided by Eloise Hallmark.

In honor of the proclaimed, “Sanctity of Life Week,” the morning sermon was taken from Exodus 20: 13, “Thou shalt not kill.” Many innocent lives have been taken through the act of abortion; which of course is so very wrong. Brother Randy adamantly charged that to abort a baby is nothing less than the act of murder. He was happy to report that the rate of abortion has greatly been reduced and he was hopeful that by getting rid of the Roe v. Wade law abortion will, hopefully, disappear. Actually, I’m afraid that this awful act will not disappear, even with needed action of the Supreme Court Judges. It will only be with people’s conviction, through God’s word, that abortion is wrong in the sight of God that this horrible act of murder will subside. I give credit to organizations such as “Options Pregnancy,” which are helping young women realize that they are carrying a real person, created in God’s image, in their womb. And, they are giving them help to keep their babies and to raise their babies as God would have them to. God’s word does do the convicting, but it is our job to help with our love and support; along with being a living example in order to teach a better way. This will have to happen within the family structure. The act of abortion is not always the act of murder. I recently found out that a dear, Christian person from my distant past was some substantial months pregnant and became near death because of the loss of too much blood. The doctor they had called on to help said that he could not find the baby’s heartbeat. It was the doctor’s opinion that she would certainly die, along with her baby. Because there was no such thing as an abortion clinic or even an available hospital during those days, she was given a tea that was made from a certain known wild plant’s leaf and root to help her abort the fetus and hopefully get the loss of blood stopped. Thankfully, this did happen. She did live and gave birth to many other healthy babies. This baby’s spirit was already in God’s Hands.

Before dismissing our church service, Brother Randy had Jeane Huff come forward. He asked the congregation to surround her, lay their hands on her and pray for her and her husband, Jerry Huff, who is seriously ill. We all need God’s help, especially through traumatic illnesses which not only affects the patient, but the whole family. I know that Jerry and Jeane would appreciate your prayers for them too. Gary and I visited with Maxine Lirley yesterday. We found her doing pretty well, but was a little tired. She said that she had to get up at 5:00 a.m. in order to arrive for a doctor’s appointment in Springfield at around 7:00 a.m. Just going to Springfield any time of day makes me tired and I’m not that near to 94 years of age. She will turn 94 on February 14th. She is quite a trooper. She always tries to keep a smile on her face and utters kind words from her lips. Following her example is hard to do, but worth the effort. I was thrilled to get a quick hug from Kaylor Walker who works at the Healthcare Center. I was privileged to be her second grade teacher. She is a wonderful young woman.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. “Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.” Romans 12: 21.