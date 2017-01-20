Red Bank Church

Hello everyone. Well, we missed most of last week’s ice storm that was in the forecast for our area, but others were not so fortunate. Any place north of us is always in line for receiving more of the snow, ice and floods than we seem to get. We lived in Liberty, MO. for many years and were used to dealing with lots of bad weather, especially in the winter time. I understand that Oklahoma was laden with a big layer of ice during this storm. I called our son to see if they had suffered much damage from the ice storm. He reported that they had not experienced damage, but only slick roads. A bad ice storm that hit a few years ago broke down nearly all the trees on their property. They had a real mess to clean up.

Our pastor called early Sunday morning to ask Gary to take his place during the Worship hour because there had been an emergency in his family and he was on his way to Cox Hospital. Gary told him to care for his family’s needs and he would do the best he could to fill the pulpit in his place. With our Sunday school superintendent out with a serious illness, Gary also did his best to take his place also. Prayer request were made, and prayer was offered on behalf of those mentioned, including our pastor’s family emergency. It was announced that the fifth Sunday singing would be held at the Goodhope Nazarene Church. Our church will dismiss that evening’s service so the event can be attended. Special music was presented by Eloise Hallmark. Jeane Huff also played special music on the piano.

Jeremiah 1:1-10 was the text for the morning message. Jeremiah, a prophet, received word from God that not only was he chosen to bring warning to the stiff-necked people of Judah of God’s wrath for their God-less behavior, but was actually chosen before he was born for this heart-breaking task. Jeremiah wrote, “Then the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations,” Jeremiah 1:4-5. Jeremiah’s response is found in verse 6, “Then said I, Ah, Lord God! behold, I cannot speak; for I am a child.” Jeremiah went on to tell how the Lord assured him that not only would he be with him all the way, but that he would actually put the words in his mouth that he was to speak. Gary said that he now recognized God’s plan for his life from his youth straight through to the present time. He can see how God took a little, Christian boy all the way through his stubborn adolescent years; his know it all twenties; his working hard to get ahead thirties and forties; to being a compliant servant of God in many capacities of church life and leadership, while also functioning as a Christian leader of his own home. He feels that God knew where he needed him to serve and designed the path that not only provided the training he needed, but also the opportunity to serve His Lord and Savior. Jeremiah’s task was not an easy one, but believed God’s comforting words found in verse 8, “Be not afraid of their faces; for I am with thee to deliver thee, saith the Lord.” Gary said that Proverbs 3:5-6 comes to his mind when trials come and things look a little bleak for the future, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

I hope everyone has been successful in getting over this last bout of an old fashioned cold with coughing, plugged up noses and sinus headaches. Gary and I are finally pulling out of this misery and beginning to feel human again. I think nearly everyone at Red Bank were afflicted with it. It’s good to feel good again. We didn’t get to visit with Maxine Lirley, Gary’s Mom, at the healthcare center for a week or so because we didn’t want to spread our germs, but she came down with the same symptoms anyway. She received good care and is feeling much better now. We finally felt well enough to visit her today. Her daughter, Jeane Huff, has been checking in on her as often as possible.

Visiting in our home was Ken Lupton. We always enjoy visiting with Ken.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. God has a plan for each of our lives. All He asks is that we surrender and let Him have His way in our lives. “—for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee” (Hebrews 13:5).