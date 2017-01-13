Hello everyone. I can’t believe that this is the ninth of January already. It seems like yesterday that we were celebrating Christmas and the beginning of a new year. I guess I’ve been too busy entertaining a house full of company to notice that the days are passing so rapidly. Our daughter, Cindy Jerrell, her husband Dale, and children, Allison and Aaron visited in our home during the first week of January. We had a grand ole time visiting, cooking and eating. They decided to wait and have their Christmas gift opening while visiting with Gary and me. That was a lot of fun.

The Red Bank Church did not begin as usual this Sunday because our pianist and Sunday school Superintendent had not yet arrived. Our pastor, Randy Hilton, provided the morning welcome and then dismissed everyone present to their respective Sunday school class.

The Worship service began with hymns led by Gary Lirley. Eloise Hallmark sang special music. Because our pianist, Jeane Huff, and husband, Jerry, still had not arrived to fulfill their part in conducting Sunday services, Brother Randy went on with announcements, prayer request and the morning message from the book of Ephesians. Meanwhile, I decided to make a phone call to see if perhaps they had car trouble. Jeane told me that Jerry had become very ill that morning while trying to get dressed for church and that she had called for paramedic and ambulance help for him. I told our pastor and the congregation what had happened so he, immediately, called the church into prayer for both Jerry and Jeane. Gary and I told Jeane that we would take her to the hospital to be with Jerry; and so we did. Our pastor and his wife also drove to the hospital to lend a helping hand and have prayer with Jerry and Jeane. Jerry was taken to Cox Hospital where he is receiving care for a major stroke. Please pray for him and for the dedicated doctors who are working diligently for his complete recovery.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley one day last week was her granddaughter, Cindy Jerrell, her husband, Dale, and their two children, Aaron Jerrell, and Allison Jerrell, Paul. They traveled all the way from Florida and Georgia to spend some time with Maxine and other family members. They only get to see their grandmother once a year and sometimes once every two years. Maxine said they enjoyed visiting and taking lots of pictures.

Visiting in our home was Pam Shell. She brought with her a baby shower gift for our granddaughter, Allison, and her husband, Brian Paul’s baby girl, who is expected to arrive in March. This little one will be our first great grandchild.

Jeane Huff also stopped in at our home one day last week to visit with family and bring Allison and Brian a gift.

No one at our house stayed awake to welcome in the New Year except my granddaughter, Allison, and me. At midnight we went outside and shot off some confetti poppers on the porch and then came in and toasted the New Year with sparkling apple cider in stemware glasses. Now, we knew how to do things in style!

That’s all the news for now. Take care. The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life of whom shall I be afraid? (Psalm 27:1) Pray for a Happy, Blessed New Year.