Quad Cities

1-18-17. Well hello there. Has anyone fell on their ice yet? Sunday night we had freezing ice all night so of course, everything was solid ice Monday. I watched the neighbor lady and her son go to their car and they walked across the yard without any trouble at all so when Walt said he was going out to start our car and clean the ice off I tried to talk him out of going out, but he said he would be okay, so I told him to walk in the yard because the neighbors didn’t have any problem. So he walked on the sidewalk until he got to the yard. The very second he stopped on the grass he went down so fast he didn’t have a chance to try to help break his fall so he landed flat on his face and must of hit a rock or something because his forehead and nose was all skinned up and of course, it is really sore and other places on his body too. He said he felt like somebody had body slammed him really hard. We can’t figure out how it kept from breaking his glasses and we’re glad it didn’t. They must be tough. The glass would have been sure to get in his eyes. I feel so bad to see him all skinned up like that. I’m glad he didn’t fall on the sidewalk because he would have probably got a concussion.

I guess that’s about all our news for a while. After today it’s suppose to rain every day until Tuesday of next week, so we will probably get more ice.

Hey, I think I just saw some sunshine out there. What a beautiful sight. Seems like it’s been a long time since I’ve seen it.

President Obama is on television answering questions from the press for the last time. I’m sad to see him and his family go. I just can’t imagine Mrs. Trump out there digging in the dirt and planting gardens. Maybe she will surprise me. Ha! I heard someone say she wasn’t even going to live there. That seems odd to me. I did kind of feel sorry for her when people were making fun of her after she made her speech. I’m going to pray my hardest that every thing works out for the next four years. I sure wouldn’t want all the responsibility on my shoulders.

I watched the five little girls and their sister/parents, and family members who went along to help them go to New York to be on the Good Morning America show. It sure was a big deal, but the adults enjoyed seeing the sights there. The babies are so cute and healthy to be born so early like that and their big sister is so good and not a bit jealous of her little sisters. I hope the doctor can get little Hazel’s eye problem fixed. I guess she’s the only one with a health issue.

Well, I guess I better quit trying to think of something to write and say I trust you Jesus.

Take care of yourselves and bye, bye for now.