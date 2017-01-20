1-12-17. Good morning. I’m Quad Cities bound. The weather is a little chilly, but what is that compared to what is going on all over the United States of America. We heard on television where Springfield, Mo. was having a big ice storm. It’s suppose to be all over that part of Missouri. We both have family members living in that area. Then all the wild weather in California. I’ve been in many of those places like Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Russian River, Sierra-Nevada Mountains and many more. They were in a drought with wildfires, now it’s flooding. I don’t claim to be a weather expert, but it just boggles one’s mind as to how it can change so much.

We went to the Cities yesterday, ran a couple errands and headed back home. We stopped at Subway at a town along the way and got subs to eat when we got home. The ice storm is suppose to be here Sunday afternoon into Monday.

When we visited Walt’s brother, Dee, he and Mona were talking about seeing Mitch Allison on the front of the Herald. We hadn’t noticed it so I looked it up after that. He really looks good in the picture. If we had his phone number we would like to call him and tell him we saw it. We need to get his number from some of the family, so we can call him. Walt’s State Farm Insurance Agent in Silvis told Walt when he went to visit Branson, Mo. last summer he was really impressed with it and asked where Ava, Mo. was from there and then Walt had to see him to pay his car insurance yesterday so I gave him an Ava paper to give to him about the trip through the Glade Top tour, I guess it’s the Flaming Fall Review now, but that will give him an idea as to what that’s all about and it had one of my articles in it. Walt really likes Andy and appreciates how he takes care of his insurance business for him. My favorite place there is still the Shepherd of the Hills and how it all got started. I think I’ll see if he wants to borrow my book to read then maybe go down there next summer and see the play. It would be worth his time and money.

Well, as usual, I’m trying to beat the mail man so I better stop writing and get this ready to mail.

I forgot to say Maxine Lund and I had a nice chat by phone yesterday on the way into the Cities.

I better say, “I trust you, Jesus” and take care of yourselves and bye, bye for now.