12-30-16. Dear folks: I hope everyone survived the holidays. We did, sort of. Yes, I guess we did. I may repeat myself with so many things going on lately. On Saturday, December 24th we went to Anita and Carl’s for our Christmas dinner and gift exchange. The ones there were Anita, Carl, Carl’s daughter and her family, Jared, Carrie, Zoie, Walt and yours truly. Then when we were getting ready to leave Anita’s dad, Trevis Twitty and Kay came. As usual we had lots and lots of good food and good sensible gifts that were useful. Lisa and Joe were there too. She got Walt’s name last year and never had seen him to give him his gift so she gave that to him and it was really good. It was a c.d. of the older singers singing patriotic songs – Lee Greenwood and Billy Ray Cyrus. Last Tuesday Walt’s daughter, Mona Stephens, from Ozark, MO. came with her daughter, Candi, and Jarred and little Bane stopped by on their way home from Iowa City and met us at Tipton’s Family Restaurant and we had good food again and a good visit. Walt got to hold Mona in his arms and console her over the death of her husband, Bob Stephens. That was a touching scene. I was so glad they were able to do that. Jarred paid for all our food. We were so glad they stopped by and we got to see them.

I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Lyle Clinkingbeard. He and his whole family have been such nice people always.

Then on Wednesday we went to the Quad Cities to run errands and then we went to Frank Allison’s and Mona met us there so we got to visit both of them. Today is Frank Dee’s birthday so we want to call him and wish him happy birthday. Also my grandson, Jared Bassett’s birthday so I will send him a happy birthday text.

I’ve just got one little thing to correct from my last letter and that’s where I said I was having spasms and didn’t say bladder spasms. That happens sometimes when I don’t drink enough water and drink too much A&W Diet Root Beer. That’s the only time I have any kind of spasms, but I start drinking lots of water and cranberry juice and the Azo cranberry pills and that fixes me right up. My cousin, Edna, told me about the Azo and they really work good. She called me a few nights ago and we had a really good visit. I wish we didn’t live so far apart so we could visit in person. She lives in Nixa, MO. and of course, I live here in Tipton, Iowa. The years go by so fast.

I’m hoping Edna and Bill can come up to visit us when the winter is over. Just two more months. It’s time to say, I trust you Jesus. Take care of yourselves and bye, bye for now.