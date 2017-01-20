One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. I pray everyone gave God glory for sparing us from the ice storm. Pray for those that were not so fortunate. This weather is kind of crazy around here. Preparing for an ice storm to 50 degree days.

Sunday was about the Lord’s Prayer. We went to the book of Matthew in the 6th chapter. When giving an account as to how are we to pray, Jesus gave this for an answer. This is how He wants us to pray. Let’s break it down verse by verse to have a better understanding of it.

“After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name,” Matthew 6:9. This is how Jesus wants us to pray. There are different necessary parts in this prayer. In this verse, part of the prayer Jesus tells us to worship God. Give God reverence. God’s holiness needs to be recognized first and foremost. He is our heavenly Father who loves us, but will also discipline us if needed. If we live as He directs in His word, we shall be blessed. Everything we do or say is a reflection on God, therefore we must earnestly seek to shine bright for Him.

“Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven,” Matthew 6:10. This part tells us we should be focused on God’s kingdom in the here and now, as well as, when Jesus comes back. We must also focus on God’s will. We should desire to see God at work here on earth. We should revel in His power and let His Spirit and power be seen on earth. We should not be ashamed to let the Holy Ghost show His power. This is where many churches are failing today. They are not allowing a true powerful movement of God in the churches. God’s people should be working through the poser of God. There should be healing, deliverance, devil stomping, and most important souls being saved.

“Give us this day our daily bread,” Matthew 6:11. This is the part that simply states, ‘God you can and will provide all that I need’. This puts your faith in Him to cover everything you need on a daily basis. Though God knows our every need without us asking, He wants to hear from us.

“And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors,” Matthew 6:12. This verse is not talking about money, as some take it. It is about forgiveness. Jesus was sacrificed on the cross so God could forgive our sins. We must also forgive those who have wronged or hurt us. As God forgives our sin (debt) we must forgive others (debtors) sins. Sometimes it seems really hard to forgive somebody that did something that hurt or angered us. God requires this compassion from His people. We must have the compassion to forgive, even when people do not feel they have wronged us. This is difficult, but doable.

“And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen,” Matthew 6:13. This verse is extremely important: it is for us to seek protection. We are all a target for satan and demons. We must continually seek God’s protection from these attacks. They come from everywhere and usually come from sources very close to us. God can protect us from all things no matter how big or how small, that will cause us to stumble or fall. Whether we are going through something or whether everything seems great we should ask for His protection. Only God can deliver us from satan. We have all become conquerors through Jesus and therefore we should know God will deliver us from all attacks against us.

So Jesus laid out this prayer for us to use as a guideline or to pray specifically. Everyone needs to stay prayed up. Prayer is our direct or main line to the Father. Our lives should be prayer to God showing Him praise and love. Prayer draws us closer to Him. There is power in prayer. Prayer gives us peace. God’s word tells us that we should be worried about nothing, but to take everything to God in prayer, praise and thanksgiving. Prayer is our protection.

There are four kinds of prayer, adoration, confession, thanksgiving, and supplication. Adoration is worshipping God. Tell Him how awesome He is and how much you love and adore Him. Confession is needed to get any sin out of the way, so you can get through to God. Thanksgiving is praise for what God has done or what we know He is going to do for us. Supplication or petition is bringing your needs or desires to Him. We should pray for everyone, friend and foe. We should all have a desire to petition for the lost. We should all pray for those who don’t know God, but also pray for those who do or who did, but turned away.

Remember prayer is your direct line to God. It is how we fellowship with Him. It is how we grow in our relationship with Him. It is where we get strength and joy. Peace of mind in this ugly world comes through prayer. Give God all the glory and pray without ceasing.

Then one in the church as that we look at Psalm 83. This was brought up because of the situation with Israel. Sunday was the day that many nations met in France for a conference to discuss peace between Palestine and Israel. Those who know what the Bible says, knows that the vote that took place in the UN was not okay. Psalm 83 is sometimes called a prayer for Israel’s defence, “Keep not thou silence, and be not still, O God. For lo, thine enemies make a tumult: and they that hate thee have lift up the head. They have taken crafty counsel against thy people, and consulted against thy hidden ones. They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance. For they have consulted together with one consent: they are confederate against thee,” Psalm 83: 1-5. That to me sounds like what was taking place. If they can divide Israel and give away their land to make them not a nation, but a ‘two state settlement’. Most thought that this was talking about war back then, but interestingly enough it fits today. Those nations are wanting to take away Israel’s land to give to Palestine. This is Israel’s land and should remain that way, however, Bible prophecy will be fulfilled no matter what. It is just a question of when.

Until next week please be in prayer for the lost, for the sick, for the afflicted and for those who are not being obedient to God. Most certainly remain in prayer for Israel, for that situation will affect the entire world.

If you need prayer please call or text, 417-543-6163. We at One Accord Ministries want to pray for and with you. Music practice is Tuesdays at 6:30, Bible study is Thursday at 6:30, and church is Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m. Until next week may God bless and keep you.