One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. I pray all had a safe and blessed New Year. Ours was pretty quiet, like it that way. We did stay awake and welcome in the New Year, hearing God’s Word.

Last week we had a little history and how to seek spiritual renewal. For spiritual renewal we must have a commitment to the Lord. Hezekiah became leader of a nation that had closed the temple and returned to idol worship. He knew that the nation had to return to God. “He in the first year of his reign, in the first month, opened the doors of the house of the Lord, and repaired them. And he brought in the priests and the Levites, and gathered them together into the east street, And said unto them, Hear me, ye Levites, sanctify now yourselves, and sanctify the house of the Lord God of your fathers, and carry forth the filthiness out of the holy place,” 2 Chronicles 29:3-5. First themselves then God’s house. We must make a commitment to God. After we have done so, we are free to seek, His mind on how to deal with problems. He will deal with it in ways we never could. Commitment to God brings hope. We can all see the path our country has taken. It is in dire need of hope. Renewing your commitment to God means commitment to His word.

For spiritual renewal, God’s people must read His Word. “And all the people gathered themselves together as one man into the street that was before the water gate; and they spake unto Ezra the scribe to bring the book of the law of Moses, which the Lord had commanded to Israel,” Nehemiah 8. Back in these times, God’s word was publically read to the people. There were no printing presses so it was copied by hand. For this reason, there was probably only one copy per city. God could have used other media to communicate, but He chose the written word. For this reason we all now have the opportunity to know His word. Think about this: What if a church’s strength is measured by how much time the people spend reading God’s word? Through God’s word we gain understanding. A radical commitment to God’s word means a commitment no matter what your life has been so far. No matter how you were raised, or how you have lived so far. Get in God’s word daily anyway.

We must also hear His word. We must be attentive. Attentiveness stems from reverence. If we remember that God speaks to us through His word we will be attentive and hear. Do not let your mind wander while hearing His word.

For spiritual renewal God’s word must be taught. To properly apply the Bible, you must properly interpret it. Since the Bible fits together as a whole unit, you will compare scripture to scripture to get complete comprehension. Sometimes this will require you to do some research. Learn history and customs. Bible teaching must be accurate, clear and applied to life. Make it clear on everyone’s level, so all can understand. In order to apply it to life, ask yourself: What difference would this make in my life. If you are a teacher you must take the time to study and prepare. You can’t just read a few verses and say whatever pops into your head. Those being taught must be committed to hearing and learning.

For spiritual renewal we must respond to His word. If we are studying the word we must have a goal of obedient response. Knowledge without obedience leads to pride. “And if any man think that he knoweth any thing, he knoweth nothing, yet as he ought to know,” 1 Corinthians 8:2. This refers to those who excuse wrongdoings based on their ‘knowledge’ or ‘understanding’. Our knowledge on this earth is never complete. We should always be learning.

Spiritual renewal will express itself in celebration. “And all the congregation worshipped, and the singers sang, and the trumpeters sounded: and all this continued until the burnt offering was finished. And when they had made a end of offering, the king and all that were present with him bowed themselves, and worshipped. Moreover Hezekiah the king and the princes commanded the Levites to sing praise unto the Lord with the words of David, and of Asaph the seer. And they sang praises with gladness, and they bowed their heads and worshipped,” 2 Chronicles 29: 28-30. Is there joy in your worship? Do you show reverence by bowing? They had a sense of awe in the presence of God, we should also. Our worship should be overflowing with joy because of what God has done in cleansing us from sin.

To recap, we need five things: repentance, joy, good deeds, obedience, and worship. John Wesley once said,” Give me 100 men who fear nothing but sin and desire nothing but God, and I will shake the world.” If we want our country back and want revival throughout the world, we must cleanse ourselves and join together to celebrate God’s grace. Go to church or study at home with a heart crying ‘God teach me, I want to know you more’. Spiritual renewal comes to hearts that read and hear God’s word.

I pray you have received something from these two articles. Until next week pray and get into God’s word. May God bless and keep you.

