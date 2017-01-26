One Accord Ministry

Good morning. I hope everyone is healthy and happy.

Due to this illness going around, our attendance was low, so we went visiting Sunday. It was a blessing. We heard from two different pastors and they both had a good message from God’s word.

Sunday morning’s message was “Praying Is The Key To Winning.” We began by reading, “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places,” Ephesians 6:10-12. The church gives the devil too much glory and power. He is already defeated. So why do we bother with him. We need to know who the enemy is, but more importantly we need to know who we are in God. We must hold to our prayer life and study life. These are what the devil tries to steal first. Keep prayed up and he will remain defeated. He uses people and things of this world to drag us down. Pray, Pray, Pray.

Sunday nights message was out of Daniel, chapter 1 titled “There Is A Meaning Behind A Name.” When you hear a name you associate it with something you know about that person. Your idea of who they are. God gave His people into the world’s hands. Sometimes religion takes on the world so much, the world wants no part of it. Churches are allowing so much of the world in, that some people say they will never set foot in a church again. They call Christians hypocrites. A good example of this is Daniel. Richness is found in the power of God. Daniel used God’s favor and power to not resort to the things of this world. So God increased for Daniel. When people hear your name…..what pops in their head about you. Leave behind a legacy of Jesus. Stand tall in your faith, be an example and God will take care of everything.

Until next week pray and study. Our phone number is 417-543-6163. We would love to hear from you. God Bless.