New State Park In Douglas County Remains a Mystery

Information was released regionally last week about the purchase of land for three new state parks in Missouri, including one in Douglas County. However, no information has been released to the Douglas County Herald, and State Representative Lyle Rowland, who represents this area, has thus far also been unable to get any information on the purchase.

“I hope the end of the (Gov. Jay) Nixon administration will be the end of the no-information era in state government,” Rowland said Wednesday morning while visiting in Ava.

The three new state parks, purchased for a reported total of $15 million, include:

• Ozark Mountain State Park, with 1,011 acres, features an open, grassy, flower-filled landscape of ridges and hills, known locally as knobs. The property is located in Taney County, northwest of Branson along Highway 465.

• Bryant Creek State Park, with 2,917 acres, consists of thick oak and pine forests and nearly two miles of river hills and bluffs along Bryant Creek. The property is located in Douglas County, near the Ozark County line approximately 22 miles southeast of Ava.

• Eleven Point State Park, with 4,167 acres, includes six miles of direct river frontage on the Eleven Point River, a nationally protected river corridor. The property is located in Oregon County approximately 45 miles east of West Plains, near Alton.

The state park system falls under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The best information the Herald has been able to obtain so far is that the new Bryant Creek State Park is located along Highway N in the Rockbridge area, along the Douglas-Ozark County line.