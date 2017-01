We had good services Sunday. We were glad to have Bro. Dale and Karmen Scofield preaching and singing. We invited them back.

We had several out due to sickness.

Sunday, Bro. Donnie Linton and wife and daughters will be preaching and singing Sunday and Sunday night.

If you don’t have a home church, we invite you to Murray.

Happy Birthday to my niece, Debbie Snell.