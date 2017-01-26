Mt. Zion News

Several birthdays were recognized during Sunday school: Edith Johnson, Glenna Young, Houston Travis, Stacy and Chris Lizotte. Jesse Paxton led the congregational singing in the worship service. Following the Pastoral Prayer, James Cox and Alex Fourman received the tithes and offerings. Norman Murray sang a solo. Cinda Thompson took the youngsters to Jr. Church. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “Joshua’s Assurance.” Joshua 1:1-9, “Moses my servant is dead; now therefore arise, go over this Jordan, thou and all these people, unto the land which I do give to them…Every place that the sole of your foot shall tread upon, that have I given unto you, as I said unto Moses…There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life: as I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee. Be strong and of a good courage: for unto this people shalt thou divide for an inheritance the land…only be thou strong and very courageous, that thou mayest observe to do according to all the law…thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous and then thou shalt have good success…for the Lord thy God is with thee withersoever thou goest.” Whom? The grieving, the going, the grouping. What? The property, the people, the presence. Wherefore? Take courage, total compliance, timely contemplation. Why? Disobedience not an alternative, discouragement not an attitude, disposing not an apprehension. Claim your territory!

In the Sunday evening service, a love offering was received for Betty and Noel Scott. (They ministered at Mt. Zion for a number of years; she has been hospitalized several times in the past month.) Jeanette Cardin led in prayer. Bob Thompson, Sr., had the special song. Pastor Bob preached from Romans 14:19-23. “Let us therefore follow after the things which make for peace and things wherewith one may edify another. It is good neither to eat flesh, not to drink wine, nor anything whereby thy brother stumbleth, or is offended, or is made weak. Hast thou faith: have it to thyself before God…Whatsoever is not of faith is sin.” In the U.S.A. we are blessed that our heritage included the temperance movement.

In things necessary let there be unity, things unnecessary let there be liberty, and in both let there be charity.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wednesday evening service. Earnest Murray led in prayer. Cinda Thompson gave reports from New Guinea, Cayman Island, Myanmar, China, Haiti and Amercian Indian missions.

The Mt. Zion Bible School chapel service on Wednesday morning included a message “Catching Fish” by Pastor Bob.