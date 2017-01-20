Mt. Zion News

Visitors Sunday morning included Yvonne and Bella Fleetwood. The song leader was Jesse Paxton and ushers were John Dale and Alex Fourman. Cinda Thompson sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson Jr. preached on “Spiritual Blessings” from Ephesians 1:3-14. “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ….that we should be holy and without blame before him in love: having predestinated us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ himself, according to the good pleasure of his will, to th praise of the glory of his grace…in whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace.” (1) An Election – to cleansing, to clearing, to charity. (2) An Embracing – predestined paternity, pleasure and praise. (3) An Emancipation – redemption by His sacrifice, remission of our sins, riches of salvation. (4) An Enigma – the mystery is uncovered, unlimited, and universal. All revelation meets in Christ; all religion measured in Christ; all realms merge in Christ. (5) An Earnest.

In the Sunday evening service, J.R. Downen led in prayer. Jesse Paxton had the special song. Special guests were Phil and Heather Dickenson and their six children (ages 2-19). The family sang a medley of songs in Spanish and English, accompanied by the piano and violin. Heather and Kimberly sang a duet. Then Bro. Dickenson told of their experience in Colombia and Argentina, where there are many immigrants from China and Taiwan who are there to pursue “The American Dream.” The closing prayer was by Elaine Hansen.

The Dickenson Family also gave a mission program during the Monday morning chapel service at Mt. Zion Bible School. A new Jr. High student enrolled at M.Z.BS. last week and three new students have enrolled in Country Sunshine Preschool.

In the Wednesday evening service, Norman Murray led in prayer. Pastor Bob gave a Bible study on Romans 14:14-17, “Destroy him not with thy meat, for whom Christ died. Let not your good be evil spoken of: for the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost.”

