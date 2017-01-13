Mt. Zion News

Sunday, January 1, was a wonderful New Year’s Day at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness)! Visitors included Marlea Shilling, Amara and Josh Hulin in Memphis, TN; David, Sarah and Joel Haynes of Independence, MO.; Debbie, Mandy and Heidi Query of Gravette, AR.; Darren, Kimberly, Courtney and Kaitlyn Fourman of Port Clinton, OH.; and Travis Stroup of Bedford, IN.

Ushers were John Dale and Alex Fourman. The special song was by Jesse Paxton, accompanied by his wife, Cheryl. Darren Fourman led in prayer. Pastor Bod Thompson, Jr. preached on “Remembrances For This News Year.” II Peter 3:1-14, “I stir up your pure minds by way of remembrance: That ye be mindful of the words which were spoken before by the holy prophets, and of his commandment of the apostles of the Lord and Savior…there shall come in the last days scoffers….one day is with the Lord as a thousand years and a thousand years as one day….The Lord is not slack concerning his promise…the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night….the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up…be diligent that ye may be found of him in peace, without spot and blameless.” Foundation, foes, frequency, finale.

Sunday (6 p.m.) was the annual Fellowship Singspiration at Mt. Zion with four area churches represented: Brush Arbor, Springfield, Marshfield and Elkland. Prelude music was by nine insturmentalists: Linda Murray (organ), Norman Murray (baritone), Dana Fourman (trumpet), Kaitlyn Fourman (violin), Heidi Query (violin), Jesse Paxton (trombone), Pastor Bob (accordian), Travis Stroup (tuba), and Barbara Uhles (piano). Other pianists during that service included Mandy Query, Kim Fourman, Cheryl Paxton and Brian Haynes.

Jesse Paxton led three congregantional songs. Seven pastors and former pastors were recognized. Pastor Bob Owens led in prayer. Donna Haynes introduced Darren Fourman, who gave a sermonette. God challenges us to be strengthened, to be enlightened, to be filled with the fullness of His Spirit, to be empowered to glorify Him.

Six members of the Query family sang a song with piano and violin accompaniment. Norman Murray and Jesse Paxton sang vocal solos. There were two duets: Billy Clouse and Elizabeth Fleming; Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson. Two trios were by Glenna Knight, Gaylerd and Marlene Miller; Dana, Courtney and Kaitlyn Fourman. Edith Johnson read an original poem and Darrell Swearengin gave a testimony. Following the service, there was food and fellowship in Cardwell Cafeteria.

Visitors in the Wednesday evening service were Yvonne and Bella Fleetwood. The song leader was Jesse Paxton. Linda Murray led in prayer. Pastor Bob gave a Bible study on Romans 14:7-13 which tells how Christians behave when there are disagreements. “None of us liveth to himself, and no man dieth unto himself…for this end Christ both died, and rose and revived, tht he might be Lord both of the dead and the living. But who dost thou judge thy brother? Or why dost thou set at naught thy brother? For we shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ…as I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God…but judge this rather, that no man put a stumbling block or an occasion to fall in thy brother’s way.”

Chapel messages this week at Mt. Zion Bible School have been “The Ten Commandments” by Pastor Bob and “Everlasting Things” by Bro. Darrell Swearengin. Basketball practice was held after school Friday afternoon. Friday also marked the end of the second quarter of the school year.