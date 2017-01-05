Mt. Zion News

There was a special Christmas blessing for those who turned in to “Moments with the Master” on KKOZ radio at 9 a.m. on Sunday, December 25. They heard the Mt. Zion Bible School choir sing three songs from the recent Christmas program at the school. We appreciate Dana and Alex Fourman for making this possible.

Visitors in the Sunday morning worship service included Donald Andrew and Hadassah Fitzgerald; Lee, Carmen and Bennett Murray. The song leader was Jesse Paxton. Ushers were Jame Cox and Alex Fourman. Judy Murray gave an excellent reading “The Colors of Christmas: Red, Green and Gold.” Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “The Cross in Christmas (Part 4) – Simeon Affirms the Cross.” Luke 2:21-35, “When eight days were accomplished for the circumcising of the child, his name was called Jesus, which was so named of the angel before he was conceived into the womb….it was revealed unto him (Simeon) by the Holy Ghost, that he should not see death, before he had seen the Lord’s Christ…mine eyes have seen thy salvation which thou hast prepared before the face of all people; a light to lighten the Gentiles, and the glory of thy people Israel. Behold, this child is set for the fall and rising again of many in Israel….that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed.” We have noted the cross in Gabriel’s announcements, the angels’ acclamation and the wise men’s anticipation. (1) The Registration – recorded as Jesus (when eights days of age) and registered as Savior (when 40 days of age.) (2) The Revelation – God’s ultimate plan and unique presentation. (3) The Representation – set (cross is a snare and a sanctuary), sign, sword. (3) The Representation – Christ of the cradle, one must embrace the Christ on the cross. At the close of the service, everyone received treats which were donated by the Haynes family.

At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, 16 people met at Ava Place. Accompanied by an accordian and tambourine, they sang Christmas carols there and at 4 other locations: Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, Paul and Jennifer Bagley home, Earl and Edna Paxton home, Don and Bettie Eagleston home. The final stop was the M.Z.B.S. cafeteria for hot drinks and snacks. The carolers on this balmy 64 degree evening included Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson, Jesse and Cheryl Paxton, Alex and Dana Fourman, Dennis and Barbara Uhles; James, Debbie and Anna Cox; Brian Haynes, Nancy Davidson, Linda Ferguson, Phyllis Arnold and Jeanette Cardin.

In the Wednesday evening service, Pastor Bob led in singing Happy Birthday to Judy Murray. Then Jesse Paxton led three Christmas carols. Brian Haynes led in prayer. Pastor Bob spoke on “Personal Reflections on 2016: funerals, U.S.A. politically, the world spiritually.” There were testimonies by Linda Murray, Cinda Thompson, Jesse Paxton, Donna and Brian Haynes.

Visitors are always welcome at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) – where God’s family worships together. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.; worship service is at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m.; and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

We appreciate the Douglas County Herald for printing the Christmas Story from Matthew and Luke in “The Snoop.”