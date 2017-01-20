Mt. Tabor News

We continue to enjoy great weather as we met this Sunday morning. We were glad to have those able to join us, asking for prayers and thanking Him for answering others.

Brother Kenneth began his message by telling us a little about his history with Mt. Tabor Church, and some very interesting highlights of his time in other places.

He read James 5:13-20, with the title, “Our prayer alliance with God.” God always hears our prayers and concerns, however, He may not answer in our time, or the answer may not be what we want to hear. He has a few more Sundays on this series, please come if you don’t have a regular church to attend.

Jewell Elliott’s visitors Sunday were James and Tammy Elliott and MaKayla Elliott.

Harold and Kay Hutchison visited Dylan, Destiny and Grant Clements after church, Sunday afternoon.