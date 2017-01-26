Mt. Tabor Church

After saying our pledges and singing Amazing Grace, we sang and gave our prayer concerns for our families, friends, our church and the lost. We thanked Him for answering our prayers, also. We were blessed to have Brother Dwain and Gloria Moore, Betty Moore and Norma Wood join us for worship.

Brother Kenneth read Matt. 16:24-28, for his main scripture. He said if we are to be successful in our Christian walk, we must go step by step, be persistent and consistent.

Brother Michael Dixon will be preaching for us this Sunday, please join us.

The 5th Sunday Meeting will be held at Lutie General Baptist Church this Saturday.

Visitors with Jewell Elliott this past week were MaKayla Elliott and James Elliott, as well as, Shaun, LeAnna and the children on Thursday evening.

Kay Hutchison joined Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Lupton and Norma Wood for lunch, at a local eatery, after church, Sunday. It is always enjoyable to visit with old friends, with lots of laughter added.

Kay Hutchison visited with Betty Jenkins and Lenore Burton Sunday afternoon, and found them to be doing well.

Jewell attended a graveside service at Souder, Mo. for her uncle, George Tate, Wednesday afternoon. Our sympathy to that family.