Mt. Tabor Church

We continue to have folks missing from our congregation, hopefully all will be well this Sunday. We have many to pray for, however, everyone is thankful for the beautiful weather we have enjoyed the beginning of this new year.

Brother Kenneth Lupton and Joann were here as our guests, this Sunday and the next several Sundays. He read from 2 Kings 5:1-15, telling us the story of Naaman, the leper. His thought was, we must have a positive attitude. He will continue on this series in the next few weeks, please come and join us.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown entertained Kenneth and Carla Aborn and Bill and Kathy Lansdown for supper and games, on New Year’s Eve. Ronnie and Pat, as well as many others, have been suffering with upper respiratory problems. It seems to hang on, when you get it.

Visitors with Jewell Elliott recently were Jim and Carla Hearod, Tim Hall, Lauren and Hunter.

Jewell visited one evening with Steve and Vonda Stine.

Bill Johnson visited Harold Hutchison, Sunday morning.

Harlin Hutchison had supper with Harold and Kay Hutchison last Friday evening, on his way to the ballgame, in Branson.

Kay Hutchison attended the 80th birthday celebration for Veda Bushong, Saturday afternoon.