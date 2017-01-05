Mt. Tabor Church began with pledges, Amazing Grace and a few congregational songs. As always, there are many in need of prayer. Many people are still sick with the bug that is going around. Hellen has been quite ill and continues to struggle with the cough that hangs on and on.

Brother Michael Dixon and Tanya were our guests this week. He read Mark 2:1-12, for his message about the man with palsy. The main part of his thought was how persistent the sick man’s friends were, in making a hole and letting him down through the roof. If we knew that was where Jesus was, would we continue until we were successful to get our loved one there? We would hope so, but sometimes we give up much to quickly.

Brother Kenneth Lupton will be our guest speaker the next four Sundays. Kenneth and Joann have recently moved back to the Red Bank area, from Indiana. We invite you to come join us and get acquainted with them.

Last weekend, Floyd and Bonita Winingham and Jewell Elliott visited Albert Elliott at Ava Place.

Jewell joined James and Tammy Elliott for New Years Eve.

Harold and Kay Hutchison spent from Thursday evening until Saturday afternoon in Joplin with Jeff and Kristy Tackett and family. Steven, Gary and Stephanie and Joey Mishler spent time with the group, also. They enjoyed good food, taking photos, playing lots of games and getting acquainted with baby, Joey.