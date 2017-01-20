Mt. Olive News

When you start your week attending the church of your choice, to worship and praise God, it’s safe to say that the rest of your week will go much better. We had a good crowd at Mt. Olive this past Sunday and I hope everyone went away knowing that God is alive and well and is still blessing those who will make the effort to serve him. We are so glad to see young families bringing their children to church. I think this is the single most important thing you can do for your children. Exposing them to the teaching of the Bible will benefit them all their lives.

We opened with prayer and scripture reading, and after classes we had some special songs, as well as, congregational. We heard that JT Shine passed away last week and his services will be on Wednesday of this week. Lots of people will remember his parents, John and Dorothy Shine. John was a preacher and held many revivals in the area in the 50’s and 60’s. Our sympathy to his family. Prayer request were made for the sick, our military, and those who have lost loved ones.

Our January Ladies Meeting, LIFT, will be Thursday, January 19th, at 6:30 at Mt. Olive (Highlonesome). We hope to see a good group out this month. Attendance was down in December. I think everyone was busy with Christmas and some were sick. Let’s get the New Year started off right with a large group in January. Also, our Fourth Friday night singing will be on January 27, at 7:00 p.m. It will be at Eastern Gate this month. Hope you can come and join us for some good gospel singing and playing. You are very welcome to come and play and sing. God will bless you, I’m sure.

Have a blessed week and remember … “Flatter me, and I may not believe you. Criticize me, and I may not like you. Ignore me, and I may not forgive you. Encourage me, and I will not forget you. —William Ward.