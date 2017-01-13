Mt. Olive Church

Well, here we are starting off a New Year and all of us wish all of you a blessed New Year. It seems like time just goes by so fast. The past year has brought many changes. We have had to say good-bye to friends and loved ones. We are looking toward new leadership in our country. Our prayers go out to those who are facing life-changing illnesses in 2017. God knows your needs and can save and can heal.

It seemed so good to be in church again after missing two Sundays and Loren opened our services with a scripture from Psalms and then prayer. We had communion on the first Sunday of the New Year. It seems a good way to start off 2017. This Sunday we enjoyed having several visitors to our morning worship. It is always so good to have young families come out to worship with us. We were glad to have Lisa and her family with us. She and grandson, Wyatt, sang two songs for our worship service. Prayer request for Violet Lakey’s family. Her funeral services were Monday. She will be missed by family and friends alike.

Our worship service opened with Jerry taking his text from Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life, through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Life is short. James compares it to a vapor, but the devil tries to convince people that it last much longer, but, the Bible tells us that today is the day of salvation and that today is when we need to serve the Lord, not next week or next year. Sunday night, we didn’t have many come out, but we heard a good sermon from Mark 1 and other scriptures. Jesus came to earth to preach his own Gospel that we might become heirs and joint heirs with Christ Jesus. We can only try to imagine what heaven will be like. We as Christians believe it will be wonderful. That’s why we go to church. That’s why, each time we hear the word preached, our hearts are touched by the Holy Spirit and we know that God is real. That’s why we pray that all people everywhere will come to know Jesus as their personal Savior before their life ends. It’s real, folks, heaven is real, eternity is forever and Jesus loved you so much, He died for you so that you might have peace in this life and spend eternity in heaven adopted into the family of God. God bless you this coming year and remember, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end,” Jeremiah 29:11.