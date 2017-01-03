MDC Sets Upcoming Deer And Turkey Hunting Dates

JEFFERSON CITY – At its meeting on Dec. 16, the Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for 2017-2018 turkey-hunting and deer-hunting season dates.

2017 Spring Turkey Hunting Dates

Youth Portion: April 8; and

Regular Turkey Season: April 17 through May 7.

2017-2018 Fall Turkey

Hunting Dates

Archery Season: Sept. 15 through Nov. 10 and Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2018.

Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1 – 31.

2017 – 2018 Fall Deer

Hunting Dates

Archery Deer: Sept. 15 through Nov. 10 and Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2018.

Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 28 and 29.

Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 11 – 21.

Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 24 – 26.

Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Dec. 1 – 3.

Firearms Deer Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2018.

Details on hunting regulations, harvest limits, allowed methods, required permits, and other related information will be available in the Department’s “2017 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklet and the “2017 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklet. Both will be available prior to the related seasons where permits are sold.

For more information on deer and turkey hunting, visit mdc.mo.gov and click on Hunting/Trapping on the MDC homepage.

Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through the Conservation Department’s free mobile apps, Mo Hunting and Mo Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.