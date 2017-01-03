Lyle Clinkingbeard, 87 years, passed peacefully to Heaven on Dec. 15, 2016 in his home with his loving wife, Florence and family by his side.

Lyle C. Clinkingbeard was born on April 27, 1929 in Ava, Mo., to Clarence Virgil and Inez Pauline (Garrison) Clinkingbeard.

Lyle was a 1947 graduate of Ava High School. He was proud to be on the basketball team that played in the finals of the first Blue & Gold Tournament. He later attended Drury College in Springfield, Mo., then went to St. Louis Mortuary College to receive his Embalmers and Funeral Directors Licenses.

He was an Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He was co-owner of Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc., both in Ava and Gainesville. Originally, the family business was located on the west side of the square called, Clinkingbeard Furniture and Undertaking. As a child, he always had interest in the business.

On March 13, 1954, Lyle and Florence Rhoades were united in marriage in Davenport, Iowa, and to this union three children were born. It wasn’t long that Lyle saw the need for Florence to join him in the business and from then on, not only were they a team in marriage but also in business. They worked together for 56 years. Lyle helped operate the only Ambulance Co. in Ava and Douglas County for over 25 years. He later served as chairman on the Ambulance Board to help get it tax supported in Douglas County.

He was a Christian and a longtime member of the First Southern Baptist Church, Ava, Mo. He also was a member of the National Funeral Directors Assoc. and the (MFDEA) Missouri Funeral Director’s and Embalmers Assoc. where he received a 60 year member certificate. He also was a lifetime member of the Ava VFW Post #5993, and member of the Troy Herd American Legion Post #112.

He enjoyed farming, working his cattle, hunting, fishing and sports. He especially loved taking his grandchildren fishing. He also loved watching his grand and great-grandchildren in all their interests and endeavors. Lyle was a devoted husband, son, father, grand and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eugene Clinkingbeard.

Lyle is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Florence of the home in Ava; three children and their spouses, Brenda and John Caine, Eldon, Mo., Kirk and Gina Clinkingbeard, and Toni and Rod Van Dyne, all of Ava, Mo.; grandchildren, Natalie Caine and husband, Matt Trygstad, Rochester, Minn., Adam Caine and wife, Lisa, Kansas City, Mo., Kyle Clinkingbeard, St. Louis, Mo., Cody Prock and wife, Rachel, Ava, Mo., step-grandchildren, Justin Van Dyne and wife, Sonia, Raymore, Mo. and Kelsey Main and husband, Justin, Lee’s Summit, Mo.; great-grandchildren, John William and Trevor Trygstad, John Joseph and Lucy Caine, Caden and Connor Prock, step-great-grandchildren, Lochlan and Breckyn Main and Noah and Micah Van Dyne, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The Clinkingbeard family wants to extend a heartfelt thanks to the caregivers, and also to Hospice Compassus for the loving and compassionate care that was given to Lyle. We will always be grateful.

Services for Lyle were Monday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Mo., with burial following in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, Mo., with military honors by the Troy Herd American Legion Post 112. Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating were Pastor Rick Spacek, Pastor Oren Alcorn, and Pastor Dick Bishop. Memorials may be made to the Clinkingbeard Family Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 548, Ava, MO 65608 or at the funeral home.

