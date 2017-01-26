Little Creek

Hello friends! The holidays took their toll on me and that is the only excuse I have for failure to send in news. I must get motivated and I am looking forward to Spring to put me in a better frame of mind.

I wish to thank the Herald staff for the thoughtful Christmas gift. I appreciate your kind efforts to come up each year with a unique and useful gift. I appreciate it so much and for the weekly paper which I read from cover to cover.

This Saturday my kids, Kevin and Karen, had breakfast together with me, prepared by Karen. They came to see why my wood pellet stove was making a noise and to fix it. Trouble diagnosed and they have gone after the part they need.

We all said goodbye to my kids’ first cousin on their Dad’s side Monday. Glenda Perry is home with Auttie and at peace and out of pain. I bet she is giving Kasey a bit of her scolding.

Kevin and I went to the family time with friends and family Saturday evening and Karen, Kim, Ruby Lee, Jim and Jean and I attended the memorial service on Sunday. We are sad beyond words. Glenda will be missed.

I do not have time to write more for I will depend on Karent to get this mailed.

Until next time, I wish a happy week ahead for you all.