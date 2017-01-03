Letter to the Editor 12.22.2016

Dear Editor:

I work as a cashier at Walmart in Ava. Last Thursday (Dec. 13) shortly after arriving at work, I heard some beautiful voices singing a Christmas carol. It was NOT the store radio. It was the Mansfield High School Chorus.

For more than half an hour the group stood at the front of the store and customers and workers were given a real treat by having the privilege of listening to the group sing several true traditional Christmas carols.

On behalf of all of us who were lucky enough to be in the store that morning to receive this gift I want you to know how much you gave the true spirit of Christmas and gave us all a wonderful way to start our day.

Thank you very much to the director and all the students who participated.

Merry Christmas to all of you.

Jan Sparnicht

Ava