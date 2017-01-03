Lawrence W. “Pete” Robertson went to his heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, at the age of 95.

He was born and raised on a farm in the Black Oak community near Ava, Mo. He graduated from Ava High School in 1939. He enjoyed boxing and entered and won the Golden Gloves Tournament held at the Shrine Mosque in Springfield 75 years ago.

He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1941 to 1945. Upon retirement from a managerial position at Safeway Grocery Stores in Wichita. Kan., he and his wife Vivian, settled in Republic, Mo. Pete enjoyed building and tinkering with engines and motors, hunting with his birddogs. He loved hearing and telling a good story.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Lula Robertson; three brothers, Russell, Clifford and Fred Robertson; two sisters, infant Bertha, and Bessie Kellogg.

He is survived by a brother, the Rev. Cecil Robertson and his wife Lois, of Tumbling Shoals, Ark.

To his surviving nieces, nephew, family and friends, Pete set a wonderful example of growing old gracefully and being a most loving and kind person.

No services are planned at this time. Interment will be at the Denlow Cemetery at a later date.