Lady Bears Fall To Willow Springs In SCA Action

Will Play Monday In First Round of Mtn. Grove Holiday Tournament

The Ava Lady Bears completed their pre-Christmas schedule Monday night at Willow Springs, opening conference play against the other Lady Bears of the SCA.

Ava fell behind early, trailing 23-9 after one quarter and lost the contest 66-44.

Senior guard Emily Guengerich had a good night offensively for Ava, leading the Ava team with 17 points. Guengerich connected on three baskets from 3-point range.

Coach Nathan Houk said Lauren Mendel also did a good job posting up against Willow and scored 10 points for the Ava Lady Bears.

Others scoring for Ava were Hailey Pedersen 6, Kiaunna Snow 5, Claire Fossett 2, Ashton Bewley 2, and Kaylee Evans 2.

Ava converted 4-of-7 from the free throw line while Willow Springs made seven of 16 free throws.

Devin Perkins scored 24 for Willow Springs to lead all scorers. A perimeter player, Perkins ran the floor really well and made a lot of points on transition, Houk said.

The Lady Bears will play in the Mtn. Grove Holiday Tournament beginning the day after Christmas. On Monday the Lady Bears will face Mtn. View-Liberty at 6 p.m.

Ava is seeded 11th in the 16-team tournament. Liberty is the No. 6 seed.

With a win on Monday the Ava girls would play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of Licking (3) and Dora (14). A loss would pit Ava against the loser of that game at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.