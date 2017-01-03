KOALA BEAR DAYCARE & Learning Center got a jump on the new year by joining the Ava Area Chamber of Commerce recently. Representatives of the Chamber joined the staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony last Thursday at noon. Pictured from left above are Chamber of Commerce representatives Richard Sturgeon, Linda Duncan, Anita Madche and Betty Ridenour; Koala Bear staff Carol Allen, Beth Ellis, Amy McDowell, Faye Hampton, Tyler Allen, owner Shanda Allen (holding scissors), and Ashton Stillings; and Chamber representatives Dick Salgado and Executive Director Judy Shields.