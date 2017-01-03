John F. Mothes, 87, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., went home to be with Christ on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born June 10, 1929 in Sylvia, Kan., to Anton and Rosina Wyss Mothes.

He and Nan E. Floyd were married May 1, 1954 at Sylvia, Kan.

He was a member of the Ava General Baptist Church in Ava, Mo., where he taught Sunday School many years. He served honorably in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War.

He served his Kansas and Missouri communities in many ways – as a school board member, president of the booster club, volunteer for the local food pantry, member of the VFW to name a few.

John had a passion for baseball, loved farming and caring for God’s creatures, and loved his country. He did all things well, greeted each day with optimism, and was dearly devoted to the love of his life. He and Nan had been married 63 blessed years.

Survivors include his wife, Nan Mothes, Cape Girardeau; daughters, Charlotte (Daniel) Paulsen, Baton Rouge, La., and Cheryl (Rick Hetzel) Mothes, Cape Girardeau; a son, Bryan (Tami) Mothes, Sylvia, Kan.; a sister, Helen Krey, Grand Junction, Colo.; grandchildren, Rachelle (Joshua) Berkley, Jacqueline Paulsen, Danielle Paulsen, Jessica Garcia, Leandra Bateman, Tara (Matt Buttry) Price, and Russell Mothes; and great-grandchildren, Syler, Brayton, Bailey, Logan, Harley and Bentlee.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Irvin Mothes.

Friends were invited to call 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau.

A memorial service was held at 12 noon on Wednesday at the Missouri Veteran’s Home with the Rev. Jim Hampton officiating.

Burial was at Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Bloomfield with full military rites conducted by the Missouri Honor Guard.

“Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25.21.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Ava General Baptist Church Backpack Program, 231 SE Third St., Ava, MO 65608.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneral home.com.

Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Cape Girardeau, was in charge of arrangements.